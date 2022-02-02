Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $55.62 million and $1.88 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,432,150,438 coins and its circulating supply is 6,512,722,387 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.