ServiceNow, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $765.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $586.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.67 and a 200-day moving average of $624.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 85.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 229.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.9% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

