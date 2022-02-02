ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $47,141.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 47,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

Shares of SREV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.87.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,790 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 515,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

