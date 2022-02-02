SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SGLFF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

