Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $335.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW opened at $293.09 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

