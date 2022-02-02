Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $335.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.
SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.
Shares of SHW opened at $293.09 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.