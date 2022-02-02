Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Grows By 33.2%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 139,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,748 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.