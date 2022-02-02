Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Grows By 41.7%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ANEB opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

In related news, insider Aron R. English purchased 13,836 shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393 in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

