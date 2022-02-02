Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Expands By 60.2%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,358. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

