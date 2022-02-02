Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Drops By 17.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

