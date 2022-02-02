Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Drops By 22.2%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 29,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.