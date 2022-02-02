Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Grows By 31.3%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CIDM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 21,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,640. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

