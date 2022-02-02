Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 68.5%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,696.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Cleanaway Waste Management to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSPCF stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

