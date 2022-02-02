Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declines By 20.2%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CIX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089. CompX International has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

