Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Expands By 42.0%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

CCAP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

