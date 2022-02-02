Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Increases By 28.5%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRRF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

