Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 19.2%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. DKSH has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

