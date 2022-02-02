Short Interest in DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Drops By 20.0%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

