Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Grows By 29.2%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EKTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

