Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 30.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,690. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.