Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Declines By 28.9%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ FAB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,768. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,868,000.

