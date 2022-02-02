Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Declines By 28.9%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ FAB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,768. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.
