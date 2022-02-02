Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Increases By 31.8%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

