Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Increases By 31.8%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $54.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.
