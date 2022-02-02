Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Drops By 30.9%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRON traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Frontier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Frontier Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 512,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

