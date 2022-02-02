Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Expands By 48.9%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,559,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 208,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.