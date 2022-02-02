Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Expands By 48.9%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
