Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Decreases By 17.1%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

