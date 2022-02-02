Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Expands By 54.3%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 272,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kimball International by 6,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kimball International by 55,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kimball International by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball International by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

