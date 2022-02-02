Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Increases By 73.0%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KIII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 6,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $340,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

