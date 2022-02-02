Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Decreases By 33.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LMFA opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 105,718 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

