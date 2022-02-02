Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Decreases By 17.4%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 946,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. 11,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,322.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.