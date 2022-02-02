Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Decreases By 27.8%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 64,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

