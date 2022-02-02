Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rises By 35.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OSTK opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,103,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

