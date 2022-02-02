Short Interest in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Increases By 54.5%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 192,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $919,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.