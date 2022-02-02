Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Expands By 57.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $210.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

