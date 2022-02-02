Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Grows By 50.8%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

PALI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 130,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.