Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Increases By 33.3%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PLMI stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,067,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

