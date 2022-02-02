Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Declines By 29.6%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 1,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

