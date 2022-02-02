Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Drops By 26.9%

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 545,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SABS traded up 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,267. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 4.65 and a 12 month high of 12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of 8.10.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.06 by 0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SABS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

