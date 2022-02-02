Short Interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) Declines By 23.4%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 131,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. Shineco has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

