Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Decreases By 16.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SLAB opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average is $170.57.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.42.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

