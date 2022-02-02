Short Interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Drops By 16.6%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SBGI traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,174. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after buying an additional 229,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

