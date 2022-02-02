Short Interest in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Grows By 56.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent stock opened at 7.86 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of 6.53 and a 52-week high of 15.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.18.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.