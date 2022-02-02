Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Expands By 38.2%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 132,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,810. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

