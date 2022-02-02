Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Expands By 57.7%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 250,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.08.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.