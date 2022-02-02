Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Drops By 17.5%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $9,960,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 18,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,694. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

