Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Decreases By 32.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

