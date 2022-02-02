Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Expands By 56.3%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

