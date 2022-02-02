Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Expands By 44.4%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSIB opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,474,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,432,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

