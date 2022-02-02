Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Declines By 23.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DXJS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 4,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

