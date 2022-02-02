Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Declines By 20.8%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 863,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.48. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.