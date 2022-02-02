Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €77.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €77.50 ($87.08) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.92 ($72.94).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €58.26 ($65.46) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €43.17 ($48.51) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

