Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

SIEN stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

